SHIPPING & RETURNS

Ordering and shipment confirmation:

After you place your order, you will receive two emails from kisscase.site. The first email is a receipt/confirmation of your order. You will also receive a shipping confirmation email via USPS.com once your order is on its way.

When will my order arrive?

Orders processing time is between 1-3 business days for items in stock.

For items out of stock, we will notify you of the expected product availability date.

All shipments will be delivered via the shipping method you selected. For air courier, delivery time will generally take from 8 to 12 business days after the shipping date. Total delivery time, including preparing the order for shipping and shipping time, is typically 9 to 15 business days. In some cases, your customs authority may hold your order which may delay the delivery date.

What is the shipping cost?

Our flat rate shipping fee is $2.88!

Do you afford Customs clearance, import duties and VAT?

Import duties and VAT may or may not be levied and will only be determined when the shipment goes through Customs in your country. Please check your country’s import policy to understand your liability.

All duties and taxes levied are your (the buyers) responsibility and shall be paid directly to the buyer’s government or to the courier company when the goods are delivered.

kisscase.site shall not be responsible for any shipping or customs delay since this is outside our control.

What is your return policy?

Any product purchased through us can be returned for a full refund or exchange within 30 days from the date you made your order. Please read the below steps explaining how to exercise this.



1. Email us ( service@kisscase.site ) before returning the product. Please include your name, order number, the reason for the return, and if you want to return for a full refund or exchange for another product. Within 1 to 2 business days after submitting the request you will be contacted via email.