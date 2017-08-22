Privacy Notice

kisscase respects your privacy and takes your online safety seriously. In order to provide you with the best products, most efficient customer service and timeliest updates, we collect some information from visitors each time they visit our Site. To better protect your privacy, we explain in the notice below our online information collecting practices and the choices you can make about how your information is collected and used.

kisscase’s Privacy Policy

Thank you for accessing the website (“Site”) kisscase .com. We respect your privacy and want you to know about the policies we have in place to protect your personal information.

This Privacy Notice explains how we collect, use, and (under certain conditions) disclose your personal information; the steps we’ve taken to secure your personal information; and finally, your options regarding the collection, use, and disclosure of your personal information. By visiting our Site, you accept the practices described in this Notice.

This Privacy Notice applies only to this website and does not necessarily apply to personal information we collect from you offline. Please see the section on Offline Collection, Use & Disclosure of Information details. We are not responsible for the content or privacy practices on any website other than kisscase to which this Site links or that links to this Site.

INFORMATION COLLECTION AND USE

1. Information Collection: We collect information from Site users in several different ways, with the goal of providing an efficient, meaningful, and customized shopping experience. For example, we can use your personal information to:

* Record and quickly bring up information you’ve given previously

* Help you quickly find information, products, and services

* Create content that is relevant to you

* Alert you of our new information, products, and services

(a) Registration and Ordering: In order to use certain parts of this Site or order products, all customers must fill out an online registration form with personal information, including but not limited to, your name, gender, shipping and billing address(es), phone number, email address, and credit card number. In addition, we may ask for your country of residence and/or your organization’s country of operation, so that we can comply with applicable laws and regulations. This information is used for billing, order processing and internal marketing as well as to communicate with you about your order and our site.

(b) Email Addresses: Several locations on the Site allow you to enter your email address for purposes including but not limited to: registering for free promotional notices, requesting notification when new brands or product styles arrive, or signing up for our email newsletter. In addition, any participation in promotional contests organized by kisscase is completely voluntary and requires disclosure of contact information needed to notify winners and award prizes. We may post the names and cities of contest winners on our Site.

(c) Cookies and Other Technology: Like many sites, this Site uses cookies and web beacons (also known as clear GIF technology or “action tags”) to speed up navigation, track site usage and recognize users and user access privileges.

(i) Cookies are small pieces of information that your Internet browser stores as text files on your computer’s hard drive. Cookies enable you to select, add to cart and purchase products on this Site, and enable us to record your browsing activity and purchases. Most browsers accept cookies by default, but setting your browser to refuse cookies or remove them from your hard drive will prevent you from using parts of this Site. THIS SITE’S COOKIES DO NOT AND CANNOT INFILTRATE A USER’S HARD DRIVE TO GATHER ANY CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION.

(ii) Web beacons help deliver cookies and track views of a web page. Any electronic image on the Site, such as an ad banner, can function as a web beacon.

(iii) We may use content or ads from third-party advertising companies that may use cookies and web beacons to measure web page visits or amount of products purchased. Any information these third parties collect via cookies and web beacons is not linked to any personal information we collect.

(d) Log Files: Like most websites, the Site server automatically recognizes the Internet URL from which you access this Site. We may also log your Internet protocol (IP) address, Internet service provider, and date/time stamp for system administration, order verification, internal marketing and system troubleshooting purposes. (An IP address may indicate the location of your computer on the Internet.)

(e) Age: We respect children’s privacy. We do not knowingly or intentionally collect personal information from children under age 13. Elsewhere on this Site, you have represented and warranted that you are either 18 years of age or are using the Site with the supervision of a parent or guardian. If you are under the age of 13, please do not submit any personal information to us, and rely on a parent or guardian to assist you when using the Site.

(f) Product Reviews: We ask for an email address and location along with the submission of all product reviews. Your email address will be kept private, but your location will be visible to other users. All other personal information that you choose to submit as part of the review will be available to other visitors to the Site.

2. Information Use and Disclosure

(a) Internal Use: We use your personal information to process your order and provide you with customer service. We may use your personal information internally to collect general information about visitors to this Site, improve Site content and layout, improve our outreach, and market our services and products.

(b) Communication with You: We will use your personal information to communicate with you about our Site and your orders. All customers must provide an email address to allow communication with kisscase .com regarding orders placed. We may send you a confirmation email after you register with us as well as service-related announcements as necessary (for example, temporary suspension of service for maintenance.) You may also submit your email address to request notification when we receive a new brand, product style or product, or to sign up for our email newsletter and special offers. You can unsubscribe or opt out of future emails at any time (see the Opt Out/Corrections section below for more details).

(c) External Use. We sell merchandise, not information — We do not sell, rent, trade, license, or otherwise disclose your personal or financial information to anyone, except in the following specific situations:

(i) Like most catalog and Internet wholesalers, we sometimes use third-party service providers to perform specific functions on our behalf. Any information disclosed to them is solely to help in their provision of service. For example, we provide your name, shipping address, email and phone number to partners such as DHL and UPS in order to guarantee delivery of your orders, and we may use relevant customer information in order to monitor the quality of the third party’s service.

(ii) Similarly, we must provide your credit card number to financial services organizations such as credit card processors and issuers in order to process payments. We protect all submissions of your credit card number for authorization with state-of-the-art data encryption. (More on this below in the Data Security section.)

(iii) We may be required to disclose information if subpoenaed, served with a court order or requested by law-enforcement officials conducting investigations, or if we are otherwise required by law to disclose such information. We will also release personal information when necessary to protect our legal rights or enforce our Terms of Use and other agreements. For example, we may share information to reduce the risk of fraud, or to prevent fraud by users who attempt fraud or other illegal activity on our Site.

(iv) We do not normally sell, trade or rent personal information to other companies in the course of our business. However, it is possible that we might acquire, merge with or be acquired by another company, or that we might dispose of some or all of our assets, in which case your personal information could be disclosed to another company, subject to the Privacy Notice in effect.

(v) We may share information that does not identify you or any user, such as the number of daily visitors to a particular page, or the size of an order placed on a certain date, with third parties such as advertising partners.

DATA SECURITY

This Site incorporates physical, electronic, and administrative procedures to safeguard the confidentiality of your personal information. We use Secure Sockets Layer (“SSL”) encryption to safeguard all financial transactions done through this Site. We also protect your personal information internally by granting only employees who are providing a specific service access to your personal information. Finally, we only work with third-party service providers who we believe adequately secure all computer hardware. For example, visitors to our Site access servers kept in a secure physical environment and behind an electronic firewall.

While our business is designed with safeguarding your personal information in mind, please remember that 100% security does not presently exist anywhere, online or offline.

OPT OUT/CORRECTIONS

Upon your request, we will (a) correct or update your personal information; (b) stop sending mail to your email address; and/or (c) disable your account to prevent any future purchases through that account. You can correct or update your personal information through the online Customer Service system by logging in to My Accounts and submitting a request. To unsubscribe from emails you receive from kisscase, follow the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email and select the option appropriate for you.

OFFLINE COLLECTION, USE & DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION

As kisscase collects most information through our Site, this Privacy Policy applies only to online collection of personal information. We also protect all personal information that is collected from you offline, such as through phone calls. If we contact you by telephone regarding an order or payment, we will ask only for the personal information needed to place your order or resolve your issue. When we need to store information related to an order, we enter it into our database through SSL encryption (See the Data Security section above for more information). This Policy does not attempt to cover all possible offline methods of collecting or using personal information, however, we will treat any offline collection, use, or disclosure of personal information in a manner consistent with our online practices.

UPDATES TO THIS POLICY

To keep you informed of what information we collect, use, and disclose, we will post any changes or updates to this Privacy Notice on this Site and encourage you to review this Privacy Notice from time to time. Please contact us by email (via the contact us section) with any questions about the Privacy Notice.